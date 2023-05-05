Google officially unveils its first foldable Pixel phone

After months of rumors and leaks, Google has finally put to rest the suspense about launching its first foldable Pixel phone.

Called Pixel Fold, Google officially unveiled it on Star Wars Day, May 4th, in a tweet.

The tweet also has links to Google Play Store, where one can go ahead and pre-order the phone straight away. For those, who want to know more about the phone, there is a short wait until May 10, when Google will formally speak about it at its Google I/O event.

The concept of foldable phones has been lingering around for years now and companies like Samsung have even launched multiple iterations of foldable models. However, the idea hasn't really caught on due to some inherent problems with the technology. One can only hope that Google's long wait before debuting Pixel Fold was spent well on addressing these concerns.