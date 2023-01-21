Tech layoffs 2023: Alphabet slays 12,000 jobs, invests in AI

Pichai, who has led Alphabet since 2019, said in the memo that he took "full responsibility" for the cuts.

Pichai added in the statement that this was a moment to "sharpen our focus, re-engineer our cost base and direct our talent and capital to our highest priorities." These priorities consist of creating AI-focused products.

Launching AI-focused companies

In November of 2021, Alphabet launched a new company called Isomorphic Labs which uses AI to discover new pharmaceutical drugs. The venture will reportedly rely on advancements made by Alphabet's DeepMind whose AI uses a model called AlphaFold2 to predict the shape of proteins with incredible accuracy.

"I'm thrilled to announce the creation of a new Alphabet company – Isomorphic Labs – a commercial venture with the mission to reimagine the entire drug discovery process from first principles with an AI-first approach and, ultimately, to model and understand some of the fundamental mechanisms of life," wrote in a blog at the time Demis Hassabis, Founder and CEO of Isomorphic Labs (and DeepMind).

Two sources also told Reuters that Alphabet has been working on a major AI launch that would take place in the spring. No word has been given as to what this product would be and if it will prove fruitful.

Meanwhile, Alphabet's mainstay revenue source consists of advertising funds. But these dollars are feeling the squeeze from businesses cutting budgets as consumers pull back spending.

Susannah Streeter, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, told Reuters that Alphabet is obviously affected by tough economic times.

"It is clear that Alphabet is not immune from the tough economic backdrop, with worries about a U.S. recession growing. Ad growth has come off the boil ... Competition is also heating up, with Alphabet facing a powerful rival in TikTok, and Instagram also vying for its important YouTube viewers," Streeter said.