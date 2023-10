Transatlantic data cables are often unsung heroes, silently enabling the digital fabric of our world. These cables, snaking across the ocean floors, connect continents, and power our modern lives.

Google's latest endeavor, the Nuvem subsea cable system, attempts to be a bridge that transcends borders and oceans. Named after the Portuguese word for "cloud," Nuvem will link Portugal, Bermuda, and the United States into a digital nexus.

The new cable will add international route diversity, and fortify information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure across continents.

Research indicates that such infrastructure investments catalyze positive trade, investment, and productivity gains for a country. These infrastructure projects prompt societies and individuals to acquire new skills and businesses leveraging digital connectivity.