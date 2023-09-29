Google's fight against US antitrust lawsuit begins next week

Google's fight against US antitrust lawsuit begins next weekGoogle accused of monopolizing the advertisement and search engine market.Sejal Sharma| Sep 29, 2023 10:33 AM ESTCreated: Sep 29, 2023 10:33 AM ESTcultureGoogle HQ400tmax/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will appear in front of a court on Monday to testify as a witness of the Department of Justice in an antitrust lawsuit against Google. In January this year, the US Justice Department filed a civil antitrust suit against Google for monopolizing multiple digital advertising technology products, in addition to the civil antitrust lawsuit it had filed in 2020 for monopolizing search and search advertising. The Department said that Google’s monopoly is in violation of Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Act, which outlaws monopolistic business practices.“As a result of its illegal monopoly, and by its own estimates, Google pockets on average more than 30% of the advertising dollars that flow through its digital advertising technology,” said the DOJ. See Also Related Google fined $93 million for deceiving users about tracking Google is secretly pitching its AI tool to news organizations Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt warns that AI could do more harm than good Google 'smothering' competitionThe search engine giant is being sued on allegations of smothering its competition by paying companies like Apple to make its search engine the first that users see when they open their devices, reported Reuters. Government lawyers are now going to prove in court that Google broke the law.“Over the past 15 years, Google has engaged in a course of anticompetitive and exclusionary conduct that consisted of neutralizing or eliminating ad tech competitors through acquisitions; wielding its dominance across digital advertising markets to force more publishers and advertisers to use its products; and thwarting the ability to use competing products,” said the DOJ.One of the companies hurting due to Google’s monopoly is Microsoft, which has a search engine, Bing, and a browser called Edge. As per the Reuters report, Nadella, whose company previously dealt with a similar case in 1998 under the leadership of Bill Gates, will be answering questions regarding how Microsoft is expanding the reach of its products and what obstacles the company is suffering due to Google’s dominance in the market.What was the 25-year-old Microsoft lawsuit?Microsoft’s lawsuit in the '90s was over its monopoly of the Windows operating system. The government’s stance was the same as it is today with Google – that Microsoft tried to aggressively protect its monopoly by engaging in anti-competitive acts that hurt consumers. Microsoft lost the case.“No matter the industry and no matter the company, the Justice Department will vigorously enforce our antitrust laws to protect consumers, safeguard competition, and ensure economic fairness and opportunity for all,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.The lawsuit gathered more momentum in April this year when the Attorneys General of Arizona, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Washington, and West Virginia joined the civil lawsuit against Google. Attorneys General of California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Virginia were already part of the lawsuit. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Research reveals microplastic invasion in secluded caveDNA traces found in 6 million-year-old sea turtle fossilMaybe you can hear sounds in space after allAs Cybertruck nears launch, rival Rivian hopeful of co-existenceCan AI accurately identify patients with respiratory symptoms?GE Aerospace’s Sensiworm made flying safer!How AI can revolutionize health on long-duration spaceflightsAround the world with no emissions with Solar Airship OneFrom scraps to solutions: charting progress in metals recyclingAre smart phones destroying our mental health? Job Board