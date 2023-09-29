Google's fight against US antitrust lawsuit begins next week

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will appear in front of a court on Monday to testify as a witness of the Department of Justice in an antitrust lawsuit against Google.

In January this year, the US Justice Department filed a civil antitrust suit against Google for monopolizing multiple digital advertising technology products, in addition to the civil antitrust lawsuit it had filed in 2020 for monopolizing search and search advertising. The Department said that Google’s monopoly is in violation of Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Act, which outlaws monopolistic business practices.

“As a result of its illegal monopoly, and by its own estimates, Google pockets on average more than 30% of the advertising dollars that flow through its digital advertising technology,” said the DOJ.