Graveyard of dead Russian missiles evidence of massive destruction in Ukraine

"These are pieces of evidence that an International Criminal Court [ICC] would use," said Dmytro Chubenko, spokesman for the Kharkiv region's Prosecutor Office.

The graveyard captured by wire agencies' drone images, which show rows of blue-tinged cylinders arranged in accordance with their sizes, creating a magnificent but startling appearance from above, has gone viral.

An aerial view of the remnants of missiles and shells lie collected on the site of the State Emergency Service on December 6, 2022, in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

These photographs shot in December depict a collection of rocket shells and missile fragments that were used by the Russian army to strike Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine.

They have been gathered since the initial Russian attacks earlier this year, and after some time, they have been sorted by type, according to Chubenko.

Ukrainian officials are optimistic that this evidence can help in any prosecution cases involving Russian officials and the military. They might even end up in a museum that showcases the atrocities that occurred in the country.

The region has been left with no electricity after the latest attacks on Friday targeting energy installations in the country.

Case for ICC

Buildings in places like Saltivka suffered considerable damage during the summer, with some becoming charred and others collapsing.

These missiles targeted significant residential areas, including North Saltivka and Oleksiivka. In addition, the authorities estimate that at least 1,700 people, including 44 children, were killed by shelling in Kharkiv and its vicinity.