'Great Grandfather': Researchers may have found the world's oldest tree

Methuselah, an approximately 4,853-year-old Great Basin bristlecone pine in eastern California in the United States, is currently regarded as the oldest tree on Earth.

Its legacy is challenged by a gigantic tree in a forest in southern Chile, whose trunk measures four meters in diameter and stands 28 meters tall. It is a Fitzroya cupressoides or Patagonian cypress, a curious tree that typically grows in the rainforest but depends on catastrophic fire to regenerate stands. It’s a type of tree that is endemic to the south of South America.

Also called the ‘Great Grandfather’

Antonio Lara, a researcher at Austral University in Argentina, is part of the team measuring the tree's age. "It's a survivor, there are no others that have had the opportunity to live so long,” notes Lara.

Lara, along with another scientist Jonathan Barichivich, who interestingly played around the tree in his childhood, is working on a study whose results will be published soon.

Barichivich told ABC News that the Great Grandfather was discovered by his grandfather in 1972. His grandfather was a park ranger in Chile's Alerce Costero National Park, and he along with the rest of his family has protected the tree from tourists and put the protective gear in place to safeguard the tree.

In 2020, Lara and Barichivich along with their team extracted a sample from the Great Grandfather but owing to the thickness of its trunk, they could not reach the middle. Via a predictive model, they calculated the age of the tree and estimated that their sample was 2,400 years old.