Renewable energy meets entire Greece's power demand for the first time

Countries in Europe have had to push back their decarbonization plans after Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year. The European Union wants to reduce its reliance on Russian gas and has turned to coal and other fossil fuels to meet its energy demands.

How much energy did renewables contribute?

In such a scenario, Greece's push toward renewables is commendable and captured in an analysis conducted by Green Tank, an Athens-based environmental think tank.

In a Twitter thread shared in July, the think tank reported that Greece's electricity production from renewables had exceeded any other energy source.

2⃣/ For the first time as well, https://t.co/wb8EzDzSL0 — The Green Tank (@The_GreenTank) ) July 28, 2022

In another tweet, the think tank noted that Greece's electricity production from fossil gas had marginally increased in 2022, even as renewables continued to rise and lignite burning was at an all-time low. Renewable energy's contribution to Greece's power requirement reached 46 percent in the eight months up to August this year, as against 42 percent in 2021.

Building upon this good work, the country produced a record high of 3,106 MWh of energy at 8 o'clock GMT on October 7, while the entire country was on renewable energy for a period of five hours.

Greece goes green

Greece has been building its solar energy generation capacity for the past few years and the market is poised to take off as corporations are looking for renewable offtake agreements in Europe.