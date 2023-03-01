Newly found well sheds light upon animal history in Late Bronze Age

The Petsas Mansion at Mycenae, which also included a ceramics workshop, contained a significant deposit of animal remains that underwent a thorough analysis by researchers, according to the new study, just published today in PLOS ONE.

Together with numerous animal bones, the most frequent of which were remnants from pigs, sheep and goats, cattle, and dogs, excavations into the well-recovered ceramics, metal, stone, and other objects. The state of these animal bones, along with evidence that many of them were eaten as food, along with the other discoveries, particularly pottery, led researchers to the conclusion that this well was used to collect debris after a structure had been destroyed, as per the press release.

The Petsas Well, with bones highlighted. Meier et al.

It consists of vertical layers

The well's contents change over its vertical levels, which suggests that the processes that build the source and the availability of animal resources—both those that are obtained locally and those that are obtained from outside sources—are variable. The debris found inside the well appears to have come from efforts to clean up after a devastating earthquake. Thus, these alterations may potentially be a reflection of struggles following a natural disaster.

The dog remains were found in the well at different times and were more complete than those of the farm animals. The authors take this as flimsy proof that dogs may have been given different final care than other animals.