Grimes encourages people to create deepfake music by using her voice
Canadian musician Grimes tweeted Sunday night that her voice could be used in AI-generated songs.
“I’ll split 50 percent royalties on any successful AI-generated song that uses my voice,” Grimes said on Twitter. “Feel free to use my voice without penalty,” she said, claiming she has no label and “no legal bindings.”
I'll split 50% royalties on any successful AI generated song that uses my voice. Same deal as I would with any artist i collab with. Feel free to use my voice without penalty. I have no label and no legal bindings. pic.twitter.com/KIY60B5uqt— 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) April 24, 2023
She further explained that she’s open to anything anyone wants. “I'm just curious what even happens and interested in being a Guinea pig.” She shared that she was willing to support the open sourcing-of art and an end to copyright.
Grimes didn’t specify how arrangements like this would work but did note the profit sharing could apply to “viral” or “super popular” tracks made using her voice that is already in existence. So for now it seems her idea is just that: a good idea that may or may not materialize into something fruitful.
But not all agree with Grimes’ approach. AI's influence over the song “Heart on My Sleeve” led to Universal Music Group issuing a strictly worded statement claiming that training AI models on their artists’ work was a copyright violation.
Meanwhile, another song engineered using voice models of Drake and The Weeknd went viral last week, only to be taken down from streaming platforms everywhere in a short amount of time.
That hasn’t stopped other artists from embracing voice cloning and artificial intelligence tools. Artist Holly Herndon introduced her own artificial voice called Holly Plus in 2021 which allows users to receive new versions of their uploaded audio files sung in her voice.
Is this technology the future of music? It’s a well-known fact that you can’t stop progress so how will music studios cope with the ever-ubiquitous nature of AI?