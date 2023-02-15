David Guetta just deep faked Eminem into one of his tracks

"There's something I made as a joke, and it worked so [well] I could not believe it! I discovered [these] websites that are about AI. Basically, you can write lyrics in any artist's style. So I typed 'write a verse in the style of Eminem about Future Rave,' and I went to another AI website that can recreate the voice. I put the text in that, and I played the record, and people went nuts," Guetta explained.

So far, Eminem (and his legal team) haven't responded, if they ever will. Nonetheless, it does raise some interesting legal questions.

Let me introduce you to… Emin-AI-em 👀 pic.twitter.com/48prbMIBtv — David Guetta (@davidguetta) February 3, 2023

AI and deep fake progress are outpacing the law. The New York Times reports that most laws focus on "deep fake pornography" and political impersonation. China just passed laws that say deep fakes and subject consent must have watermarks or digital signatures. A U.S. bill requiring watermarks or labels on deep fakes has yet to be voted on.

The audio sample here was created by an algorithm that "trained" on hours of Eminem's actual performances. If Guetta had sampled Eminem, he would have owed performance royalties.