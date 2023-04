A team of four cybersecurity researchers from the multinational technology company Thales was successful in hacking into a nanosatellite belonging to the European Space Agency (ESA). The attempt was carried out as part of ESA's cybersecurity exercise as part of its CYSAT conference.

With countries opening up space to private players, there is a surge in the number of satellites orbiting the planet. A hacked satellite is a potential concern for governments around the world and it can be used to transmit sensitive information or even be weaponized. The ESA introduced the Hack CYSAT challenge, the first of its kind in the world to understand the potential impact of a real cyberattack.

How hackers gained control of a Nanosatellite

The satellite made available for this challenge was the OPS-SAT demonstration nanosatellite that was launched in 2019. According to a press release from Thales, the team of cybersecurity researchers accessed the satellite's onboard system and "used standard access rights to gain control of its application environment."

The intrusion allowed the hackers to gain access to the satellite's global positioning system attitude control system as well as its onboard camera. The researchers also exploited several vulnerabilities in the satellite which allowed them to enter malicious code into the satellite's system.

Artist's representation of a satellite providing internet services NiseriN/iStock

Doing so, let the researchers compromise the data the satellite was sending back to Earth, especially by modifying the images captured by the onboard camera. In addition to this, the hackers could also mask selected geographical areas visible in the satellite imagery to simulate the hiding of activities therein.