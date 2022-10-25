Halloween warning: Kids you may get a candy bar that plays Doom

"Adafruit would like to remind parents this Halloween to please carefully inspect your kids' candy," a voiceover in a video of the confectionary wunderkind says. "We found Doom running inside this Milky Way bar."

Doom Candy

This data crunching candy bar, which the maker dubbed "Candy of Doom" is one in a growing list of everyday items being able to run the classic game. In so many forms they are to numerous to count, but in Adafruit's world, Doom has been played on a John Deere Tractor, on a Notepad App, inside the very game Doom, played on a rotary telephone (you may not know what that is) and powered by 100 pounds of moldy potatoes.

So far, this trend has been running the silent version of the game. The hope is that some crafty tech maker or hacker, or just a plain old ingenious developer will try their hand at adding sound to some strange playback technique for the icon "Doom," game platform.

There are many more ways to host the game Doom, as shown on the PCGamer.com website where we found this intriguing story, and has an archive of Doom Tags page.

The truth of the matter

The candy bar has a functional screen running the game, as Adafruit's way of warning parents that someone might have gotten a computer into your kids' candy. There is precious little chance of the danger that can be posed in candy bars during the Halloween holiday, but the truth is we must be careful.