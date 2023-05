In a major excavation work, archaeologists have uncovered unique finds from the less explored desert areas of Oman in Western Asia.

The discoveries include a wide range of prehistoric items, including handaxes dating back to the time of the first human migration out of Africa. Other items included thousands of year-old stone tombs containing ancient people's skeletons and a collection of unique rock engravings.

An international team led by the CAS Institute of Archaeology in Prague discovered these ancient items of archaeological significance. The findings could have significant implications for understanding prehistoric populations' cultures and how they adapted to climate change.