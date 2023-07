As artificial intelligence experiences a boom and AI-powered tools like ChatGPT and Google Bard expand rapidly around the world, education systems have been considering how to incorporate the new technology into their curricula, and how they can catch up with the students who are using AI to get ahead.

Last month, Harvard University announced the introduction of AI to its popular Computer Science Coding module, where students will be able to use a class bot to learn.

Computer Science 50 (CS50) professor David J Malan stated in an email:

“Starting this fall, students will be able to use AI to help find bugs in their code, give feedback on the design of student programs, explain unfamiliar lines of code or error messages, and answer individual questions.”