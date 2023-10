The Harvest Moon of September, the last supermoon of 2023, dazzled the skywatchers with its brilliance and beauty on Friday morning. The full moon reached its peak brightness at 5:58 a.m. ET (3:28 p.m. IST) on September 29, but it remained visible and luminous throughout the night and into Saturday morning, according to NASA.

The Harvest Moon peaks Sept. 29. In the days before electricity, farmers welcomed the sight since it gave them more time to bring in their crops before the first frost of the season. Don't forget to look up. pic.twitter.com/dysv73EIVI — NASA (@NASA) September 29, 2023

A supermoon is a term used to describe a full moon that is closer to Earth than usual, making it appear larger and brighter in the night sky. The distance between the moon and Earth varies due to the elliptical shape of the moon’s orbit. When the moon is at its perigee or the closest point to Earth, it is called a supermoon. Some astronomers define a supermoon as a full moon that is within 90% of its perigee.