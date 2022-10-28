Heat waves have burnt down trillions of dollars, and now they could destroy the global economy

You can imagine the economic impact of heat waves given the fact that currently, the combined GDP of countries like Japan, India, the UK, and Germany is less than $16 trillion, and all of these countries rank among the top 10 GDPs in the world. Heat waves adversely affect agricultural output, industrial productivity, and human health. The researchers claim that the outrageous economic losses from heat waves also contribute to rising inflation and poverty in low-carbon-emitting underdeveloped nations.

First author and Ph.D. student at Dartmouth College, Christopher Callahan told IE, “We find that these effects are strongest in the warmest parts of the world because even a little bit of extreme heat in an already-very-warm place can push that place into really dangerous territory. Because the warmest parts of the world in the global tropics are also disproportionately low-income, we find globally unequal effects of extreme heat, with the most vulnerable places suffering the most.”

Heat waves have become a universal threat

Sun and clouds. Jason Blackeye/Unsplash

When a heat wave hits a particular region, the media and industry experts often talk in terms of deaths, agricultural losses, and the future of our planet. However, the way these events influence the economy of nations and the lifestyle of the current generation is not discussed much. The researchers claim that the current study is among the earliest research works that specifically highlight the economic impact of heat waves on a global scale.

Reports previously published by some prominent organizations have also suggested patterns similar to those highlighted by the current study. For instance, the Atlantic Council estimates that the US economy suffers a loss of $100 billion every year due to heat waves. Another report from the World Economic Forum reveals that between 1980 and 2000, heat waves and greenhouse emissions accounted for a loss of $71 billion in 32 European countries.