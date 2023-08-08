Pregnant woman wrongly arrested over face recognition error

Earlier this year in February, a heavily pregnant woman was arrested outside her home in Detroit, Michigan for robbery and carjacking. Later that day, she was reportedly released on a $100,000 personal bond.

Six months later on August 3, Porch Woodruff’s lawyer filed a lawsuit for wrongful arrest by the Detroit police who use an artificial intelligence-powered facial recognition software to find possible culprits. It turned out that the software had wrongfully identified Woodruff as a possible suspect.

Woodruff, visibly huge from her pregnancy back then, said she suffered from contractions, sharp pains, spasms, and a panic attack while she remained in the holding cell. She was taken straight away to the hospital after her release and was diagnosed with dehydration and given two bags of intravenous fluids.