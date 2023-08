SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket has successfully placed in geosynchronous orbit the world's heaviest commercial communications satellite, Jupiter-3, Space News reported. Built by Maxar Technologies, Jupiter-3 weighs nine metric tons (9,200 kg) and became the payload for Falcon Heavy's seventh flight since its debut in 2018.

The rocket

Falcon Heavy is SpaceX's partially reusable rocket capable of super-heavy lifts. According to its webpage, the Falcon Heavy consists of three Falcon 9 nine-engine cores. Put together, the 27 Merlin engines on this launch vehicle can generate five million pounds of thrust, which is the equivalent of 18 Boeing 747 aircraft. The massive amount of thrust allows 141,000 pounds (64 metric tons) of payload to be taken to low earth orbit (LEO).