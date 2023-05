In the wake of a pair of AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort Wainwright, Alaska crashing into each other on Thursday, 27th May, Gen. James McConville, Chief of Staff of the U.S Army grounded all its aircraft except those on “critical missions”.

The crash, which claimed the lives of three soldiers of the 11th Airborne Division— nicknamed the “Arctic Angels”— and hospitalized another comes after another crash involving two Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters during a routine training exercise in Kentucky which saw nine soldiers lose their lives.

While little information about the crash was released, John Pennell, spokesperson for the U.S. Army Alaska, conveyed that Military investigators were on their way to Alaska with a team from Fort Novosel, Alabama.