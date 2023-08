In an era where vehicles have evolved into rolling computer centers, it's no surprise that the methods of car theft have also taken a high-tech turn. Today's cars are equipped with over a hundred computers and intricate software code that control every aspect of the vehicle's operation.

Divided into four categories, these computers handle the drive train, safety features, infotainment systems, and navigation. As these systems are interconnected, a vulnerability in one area could potentially compromise the entire vehicle's security.

The drivetrain computers manage crucial functions like fuel control, battery management, emissions monitoring, and even cruise control. Safety computers gather data from both the car and its surroundings to enable features like lane correction, automatic braking, and backup monitoring.