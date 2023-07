Following the invasion of Poland by Nazi German forces in 1939, physicists Albert Einstein, Leo Szilard, and Eugene Wigner warned the US government that the Nazis could be the first to develop a nuclear bomb, with potentially catastrophic consequences for humanity.

They called for the US to be the first to develop a nuclear bomb as a deterrent, leading to the formation of the Manhattan Project in 1942, which eventually developed the first nuclear bomb.

Interestingly, Einstein never formed a part of the Manhattan Project, despite having been a key figure in its formation. The reason behind this highlights the strange history of the nuclear bomb, which was largely developed by scientists who hoped to never see it used.