Researchers unearth a hidden corridor in the Great Pyramid of Giza

The researchers, a part of the worldwide research team called ScanPyramids, have established the reality of an empty chamber that was previously only hypothesized based on measurement data. The original entrance to the pyramid, which is not open to the public, is located above the hollow area.

Researchers use an endoscope to look into the chamber, which has probably not been seen by humans for around 4500 years. Technical University of Munich

They employ several non-destructive testing techniques that allow them to see within the stone blocks and the spaces behind them.

"The pyramids are a World Heritage Site. This means we have to be especially careful when conducting our investigations so that we don't damage anything. We're working on the Cheops pyramid with radar and ultrasound measuring devices that can be used on a non-destructive basis, and in part even contact-free," says Prof. Christian Grosse, TUM Chair of Non-Destructive Testing.

Scientists used endoscopy

The preliminary measurement tools provide a good initial assessment of the problem. The researchers subsequently employed endoscopy to validate their initial theory. The crew managed to insert a tube inside the chamber by locating a gap in the chevron's solid stone masonry between the stones. The endoscopic camera lens was then guided by this tube. The camera verified that the hollow area existed.