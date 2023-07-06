Highway to hell? Researchers find entrance to the Zapotec underworld

How spooky would it be if someone told you an entrance to the underworld really exists?

Mexican researchers claim that they have uncovered evidence of caves and passageways underneath a church, considered by the ancient Zapotecs to be an entrance to the underworld or Lyobaa.

As per the press release, the project employed three different geophysical methods for scanning the site – Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), Electrical Resistivity Tomography (ERT), and Seismic Noise Tomography.

Entrance to the Zapotec underworld

The researchers published their findings of the archaeological site of Mitla, Oaxaca, in which the team has accurately replicated a 3D model of what lies beneath the ground. The 3D models confirm the presence of underground chambers, tunnels, evidence of the construction of the Palace of the Columns, tombs, and buried archaeological structures, which were mentioned by a priest in his accounts of the ruins back in 1674.