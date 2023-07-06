Highway to hell? Researchers find entrance to the Zapotec underworld

Highway to hell? Researchers find entrance to the Zapotec underworldResearchers develop a 3D model of what lies beneath a Catholic Church in Oaxaca.Sejal Sharma| Jul 06, 2023 11:13 AM ESTCreated: Jul 06, 2023 11:13 AM ESTcultureMitla Church in OaxacaProject Lyobaa Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.How spooky would it be if someone told you an entrance to the underworld really exists?Mexican researchers claim that they have uncovered evidence of caves and passageways underneath a church, considered by the ancient Zapotecs to be an entrance to the underworld or Lyobaa.As per the press release, the project employed three different geophysical methods for scanning the site – Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), Electrical Resistivity Tomography (ERT), and Seismic Noise Tomography.Entrance to the Zapotec underworldThe researchers published their findings of the archaeological site of Mitla, Oaxaca, in which the team has accurately replicated a 3D model of what lies beneath the ground. The 3D models confirm the presence of underground chambers, tunnels, evidence of the construction of the Palace of the Columns, tombs, and buried archaeological structures, which were mentioned by a priest in his accounts of the ruins back in 1674. See Also Related Archaeologists reconstruct the face of a mysterious Scottish woman named Ava Archaeologists discover 12,000-year-old bone aerophones used by Natufians Ancient stone tools unearthed further explaining Greek archaeology The priest, Dominican father Francisco de Burgoa, described the ruins as a vast subterranean temple consisting of four interconnected chambers, a stone door leading to a deep cavern that was intersected by other passages, and its roof supported by pillars. The methods adopted by the team to study the ruin confirmed the existence of a large void located right beneath the main altar, which appeared to be connected to another geophysical anomaly. The electrical tomography revealed two passages entering the main void, similar to what the priest had foretold.A gateway to hell?Legend has it that while all the other entrances were blocked, there was an entrance beneath the main altar of a Catholic church. The researchers identified a possible blocked-up entrance underneath the main altar.The site has five groups of buildings: the South, the Adobe, the Arroyo, the Columns or Palace, and the Church or North Group. The team is planning another investigation in September this year at Mitla, focusing on the remaining groups of structures in the West and the South.The project is the result of a collaboration between the Mexican National Institute of History and Anthropology (INAH), the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), and the Association for Archaeological Research and Exploration, ARX Project, A.C.HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You How scientists turned humid air into renewable energy by accidentAnimal-to-human transplant could be the key to tackling the organ donor shortageDid unicorns exist? New research traces cultural traditions to find their originsDenmark and Sweden lead in carbon emissions reduction, but are they truly net zero?Microsoft unveils the world's first analog optical computer to solve optimization problemsUS weapon to jam Chinese, Russian satellites will be ready for battle by 2024Video: World's most advanced humanoid robot, Ameca, draws a catRise of AI: Google wrestles OpenAI's ChatGPT in a no holds Bard match World's fastest jetliner 'Overture' closer to reality thanks to its 'Symphony' enginesGeothermal solution could cut your energy bills by half and carbon footprints by 80% Job Board