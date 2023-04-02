China hits cybersecurity probe on largest US chip maker Micron

"Obviously, China has been investing aggressively to build out its own semiconductor ecosystem, and where we think about areas where they can be most successful, memory is one of them," said Abhinav Davuluri, equity strategist at Morningstar.

"This seems more political in nature than anything, a rebuttal to recent US actions. In terms of specific security risks for the products sold by Micron, I'm skeptical there's anything there."

Almost 11% of Micron's sales come from China, and its stock dropped as much as 5.1% to $59.90 in New York.

The Chinese chipmaker Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co., which Washington placed on a blacklist more than four years ago on suspicion of economic espionage and conspiring to steal trade secrets from Micron, has been the subject of an espionage investigation involving Idaho-based Micron.

The Chinese government perceives Micron as "playing a negative role" in the country's technology industry, as per a South China Morning Post (SCMP) report on Sunday quoting Wang Lifu, an analyst at Shanghai-based semiconductor research firm ICwise.

"There is some speculation that Micron was behind efforts to push the US government to impose sanctions against China," said Lifu.

US-China tech war

Washington has already placed Chinese tech companies on a blacklist, stopped the delivery of advanced processors, and forbade citizens from aiding China's semiconductor industry.