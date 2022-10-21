Researchers found Hipparchus' 2100-year-old star map, and it's the world's oldest

Hipparchus, also known as the father of astronomy, made the first known attempt to map the entire sky in the second B.C.

As reported, the newly discovered palimpsest indicates that Ptolemy holds the distinction of having created the earliest star chart, despite there being no tangible proof of its existence. With this discovery, researchers are ready to go even further back.

Remarkable attention of the student

The study of a palimpsest manuscript that was initially uncovered at the Greek Orthodox St. Catherine's Monastery and is now in possession of the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., served as the foundation for the project.

Beginning of the first column of undertext (Syriac overtext in dark brown, and faint traces of a few letters of the undertext) Museum of the Bible Collection

The researchers saw that the printed text had been placed over previously scraped-away text, enabling for reuse—a frequent technique at the time. One of the team members was so intrigued that he asked some pupils to see if they could recognize any of the previous writing. Jamie Klair, one of them, discovered what appeared to be a line of text that had previously been spotted in an astronomer named Eratosthenes' work.

The manuscript was delivered to the Early Manuscripts Electronic Library, where a number of lighting methods were used to scan it. The majority of what had been removed was retrieved by the researchers. Several constellations' positions, as well as other star positions, were stated in the overwritten text.

Who was Hipparchus?

Greek astronomer, geographer, and mathematician, Hipparchus is considered the father of astronomy. Although he is credited with creating trigonometry, he is most known for accidentally discovering the precession of the equinoxes. Hipparchus was created in Nicaea, Bithynia, and most likely passed away on the Greek island of Rhodes. Between 162 and 127 BC, he is known to have been a practicing astronomer.