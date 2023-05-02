Cut the cameras: Hollywood writers go on strike

Hollywood has come to a standstill.

Over 10,000 writers working in the U.S. film industry, represented by the Writers Guild of America (WGA), have gone on a strike, citing an ‘existential crisis’ within the industry.

The strike comes after six weeks of negotiations between WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents major studios and streaming platforms such as Netflix, Apple, Amazon, Disney, NBC Universal, Discovery-Warner, Paramount, and Sony.

The two associations were in talks to renew a contract that expired at 11:59 PM Pacific time Monday, the same day WGA announced the strike. The writers’ pain points are that their incomes have been negatively impacted by streaming services, and that they are working more for less money. The writers seek better compensation and residual payments for writers when a TV series becomes a hit.