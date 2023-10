Homo sapiens evolved in Africa approximately 300,000 to 200,000 years ago, leaving the continent using many routes. However, it's long been thought that they used a southern crossing via the Red Sea from the horn of Africa to get to southwestern Arabia. A new study hints at another route from the North.

The researchers conducted their study in Arabia and found tools of various kinds laden on the path, which suggested that the route, now desert, was once chosen by travelers to cross The Levant towards western Asia and northern Arabia via Jordan.

“The dispersal route via the northern corridor from the Sinai Peninsula to the Levant and to Arabia has been considered an optimum route as it was the only terrestrial route out of Africa. Dated fossils and archaeological evidence strongly supported the use of this corridor,” said the study.