Hong Kong Police enters metaverse to raise awareness about cyber crime

The Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau (CSTCB) of the Hong Kong police marked its official entry into the metaverse by launching "CyberDefender" to educate people about the dangers of the metaverse and Web3, a press release stated.

The term metaverse gained prominence after Mark Zuckerberg's company, formerly known as Facebook, rebranded to Meta and announced its intent to build a metaverse. This digital world is envisioned to become the place to work, socialize, and entertain oneself, but it has lost much steam in the past year.

What has not lost steam, however, is the incidence of cybercrimes in this space. As per data from the Hong Kong Police's data, as many as 2,366 cases related to virtual asset classes were reported in the year 2022 alone. This caused financial losses to the tune of US$1.7 billion.