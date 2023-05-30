Hong Kong Police enters metaverse to raise awareness about cyber crime

Hong Kong Police enters metaverse to raise awareness about cyber crimeThey have launched a platform where individuals can learn about the metaverse and its challenges.Ameya Paleja| May 30, 2023 07:10 AM ESTCreated: May 30, 2023 07:10 AM ESTcultureCyber crimes in the metaverseXH4D/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau (CSTCB) of the Hong Kong police marked its official entry into the metaverse by launching "CyberDefender" to educate people about the dangers of the metaverse and Web3, a press release stated. The term metaverse gained prominence after Mark Zuckerberg's company, formerly known as Facebook, rebranded to Meta and announced its intent to build a metaverse. This digital world is envisioned to become the place to work, socialize, and entertain oneself, but it has lost much steam in the past year. What has not lost steam, however, is the incidence of cybercrimes in this space. As per data from the Hong Kong Police's data, as many as 2,366 cases related to virtual asset classes were reported in the year 2022 alone. This caused financial losses to the tune of US$1.7 billion. See Also Related Metaverse will be as important as smartphones, says Meta executive What Exactly Is the Metaverse and How Is It Challenging Reality? Life in the metaverse? A new startup wants you to go full-digital In the first quarter of this year, the police have received 663 complaints, with losses adding up to $570 million, a 75 percent rise compared to the same time last year. CyberDefender in the metaverseThe CSTCB launched the CyberDefender platform last week, including three virtual venues, namely CyberDefender City, a Web3-themed Gallery, and Auditorium. On the online launch, an online event, "Exploring the Metaverse," was also conducted to raise awareness about threats and opportunities linked with Web3 and the metaverse. The event was attended by teenagers, teachers, and parents, the press release added. Image from CyberDefender metaverse platformCyber Defender Chief Inspector of the CSTCB, Ip Cheuk-yu, highlighted that crimes in cyberspace such as investment frauds, thefts, unauthorized system access, and sexual offenses could all happen in the metaverse. He stressed that the decentralized nature of virtual assets in the metaverse also increased the risk of cyber criminals targeting endpoint devices, virtual wallets, and smart contracts. The event also gave visitors a glimpse at the opportunities the metaverse presents. Attendees were made aware of career prospects as an artist in the metaverse in the non-fungible tokens (NFT) industry as well as the challenges of Web3 and metaverse, which presented new entrepreneurial opportunities in the space. Images from the Cyber Defender platformCyber Defender Also featured in the discussion, was the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the NFT industry and how e-sports can be integrated into the development of Web3. The platform will be used to launch more public awareness initiatives in the future regarding advancements in informational technology, the importance of preventing technology crimes, and seizing opportunities of the digital age, the press release added. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Scientists accomplish 'evolution on demand' by creating shape-shifting turtle robotPower of empathy: How to recognize, understand and treat bipolar disorderPotential cure for diabetes found in groundbreaking stem cell studyUltrafast imaging tech unlocks 'impossible' pathway in photosynthesis for new clean fuelsThis architecture firm is introducing inflatable skyscrapersTriangles over circles? YouTuber builds funky cycle with special wheelsHow this architect is building stunning office spaces while reducing carbon footprintsNGAD: The chosen one - US Air Force commits to sole 6th-generation fighterSmart automation and AI, enhancing battery manufacturing in the USUS Carrier Strike Group can be countered with 24 hypersonic missiles, China claim Job Board