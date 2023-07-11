Architects are building a house that looks like a bird about to take off

We have heard of inspiring cities that are entirely made of wood and of residential spaces which allow their residents to drive their vehicles up to their floors. Adding to this list of extraordinary architectural marvels is a bird-inspired house in Costa Rica.

An architecture studio in the country has designed a peculiar residential space whose structure from the top looks like a bird spreading its wings in anticipation of taking off any second into the expansive skies.

The imagined structure from a different angle zu studio

The building is white, with feather-shaped panels making up the roof of the building which allows light to enter from between those plumage-inspired panels.