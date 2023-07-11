ENGINEERING JOBS

Architects are building a house that looks like a bird about to take off

The country's avian population inspires a new luxury residence in Costa Rica.
We have heard of inspiring cities that are entirely made of wood and of residential spaces which allow their residents to drive their vehicles up to their floors. Adding to this list of extraordinary architectural marvels is a bird-inspired house in Costa Rica.

An architecture studio in the country has designed a peculiar residential space whose structure from the top looks like a bird spreading its wings in anticipation of taking off any second into the expansive skies.

The building is white, with feather-shaped panels making up the roof of the building which allows light to enter from between those plumage-inspired panels.

Inspired by Costa Rica

Costa Rica is a country with many different types of birds. More than 80 species are flying around, revealed the architects Javier Zubiria & Pierre Wizman.

“The house is inspired by a local bird that is overlooking the horizon imagining patiently where to fly next. It is a celebration of the moment when it takes off by moving her wings,” said zU-studio architecture in a blog.

It’s a very light structure that opens up to sea views. The height of the house is 7 meters at the central part, and it descends towards both sides, just like how a bird would appear when it takes off.

“We wanted to find a simple but, at the same time, original way of building that fits into this particular context. A systematic way of building that creates simplicity and elegance, while generating new and fresh situations both inside and outside the house,” said the firm.

Construction to begin in September

The ground floor of the building will accommodate common areas like the living room and kitchen. The central courtyard will welcome the guests into the house, and the space will boast an atelier at the back. There will be three private bedrooms, all overlooking the sea.

Architects are building a house that looks like a bird about to take off
The open semi-circular terrace will have a swimming pool, which will directly link all the different areas on the ground floor, as per the company blog.

Called the N2 Private House, the construction is likely to begin in September this year, reported the New Atlas.

