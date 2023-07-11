Architects are building a house that looks like a bird about to take off

Architects are building a house that looks like a bird about to take offThe country's avian population inspires a new luxury residence in Costa Rica.Sejal Sharma| Jul 11, 2023 09:55 AM ESTCreated: Jul 11, 2023 09:55 AM ESTcultureN2 Private House in Costa Ricazu studio Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.We have heard of inspiring cities that are entirely made of wood and of residential spaces which allow their residents to drive their vehicles up to their floors. Adding to this list of extraordinary architectural marvels is a bird-inspired house in Costa Rica.An architecture studio in the country has designed a peculiar residential space whose structure from the top looks like a bird spreading its wings in anticipation of taking off any second into the expansive skies.The imagined structure from a different anglezu studio The building is white, with feather-shaped panels making up the roof of the building which allows light to enter from between those plumage-inspired panels. See Also Related Hyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floor Sweden will have an entire city made of wood in 2027 Gaia: Asia's largest wooden building sets new sustainable standard in Singapore Inspired by Costa RicaCosta Rica is a country with many different types of birds. More than 80 species are flying around, revealed the architects Javier Zubiria & Pierre Wizman.“The house is inspired by a local bird that is overlooking the horizon imagining patiently where to fly next. It is a celebration of the moment when it takes off by moving her wings,” said zU-studio architecture in a blog.It’s a very light structure that opens up to sea views. The height of the house is 7 meters at the central part, and it descends towards both sides, just like how a bird would appear when it takes off.“We wanted to find a simple but, at the same time, original way of building that fits into this particular context. A systematic way of building that creates simplicity and elegance, while generating new and fresh situations both inside and outside the house,” said the firm.Construction to begin in SeptemberThe ground floor of the building will accommodate common areas like the living room and kitchen. The central courtyard will welcome the guests into the house, and the space will boast an atelier at the back. There will be three private bedrooms, all overlooking the sea.The pool areazu studio The open semi-circular terrace will have a swimming pool, which will directly link all the different areas on the ground floor, as per the company blog.Called the N2 Private House, the construction is likely to begin in September this year, reported the New Atlas. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You The first mission to Mars: Can and should it happen by 2033?How scientists turned humid air into renewable energy by accidentEarth’s 'peculiar' magnetic field is proof of how strange our solar system came to beRevolutionizing treatment of neurodegenerative diseases - One patient at a timeAstronomers find exoplanet twice the mass of Jupiter hiding in plain sightCould 'reviving' 100,000-year-old bacteria be key to future antibiotics? Biotech says yesJapanese researchers find a simple and affordable way to store hydrogenVideo: World's most advanced humanoid robot, Ameca, draws a catUS weapon to jam Chinese, Russian satellites will be ready for battle by 2024It turns out some people are genetically able to cope with less sleep Job Board