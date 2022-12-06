How CGI has taken animals out of the scene in Hollywood

Film animal trainers talk about how technology has affected their work and replaced real animals with digital images.

CGI has replaced animals in movies, but one animal trainer points out other reasons as well.

Industrial Light & Magic innovated digital special effects in films.

For veteran animal trainer Hubert Wells, CGI has spoiled the magic of cinema.

When Hubert Wells, 88, looks back at the past, he is proud of his long and renowned career. Not for nothing, he is considered one of the greatest animal trainers in Hollywood. For decades he owned Animal Actors of Hollywood, one of the most sought-after companies in the industry for providing animal actors to major productions. His name is credited on nine out of ten blockbusters released between 1980 and 2000, such as "Out of Africa" (1985), "Dracula" (1992), "The Ghost and the Darkness" (1994), "Babe: Pig in the City" (1998), and countless others.