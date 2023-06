Christopher Nolan is known for epic cinematic experiences that place a focus on realism and upping the ante of practical effects set pieces with every new release.

The British film director blew up a real-life Boeing 747 for his movie Tenet, flipped a truck for The Dark Knight, and used massive rotating hallways for Inception.

Even when he does use CGI, he goes to extremes to maintain a sense of realism; for 2014's Interstellar, his software team was informed by a Caltech theoretical physicist as they recreated a black hole.

For his latest upcoming release, Nolan has seemingly taken things to the next level once again. Oppenheimer, due to release on July 21, includes a practical effects re-creation of the Trinity test, the world's first nuclear weapon detonation.