The European Union has introduced new standards to make some of the biggest tech companies and search engines more accountable and responsible for the content and services they offer to users.

The EU Digital Services Act (DSA), which came into force on 16 November 2022, imposes strict requirements and hefty fines on platforms that fail to comply with the standards of transparency, safety, and fairness.

Who is affected by the DSA?

The DSA applies to all online intermediaries that provide services in the EU, but 19 major platforms, such as Facebook or TikTok, face the most stringent rules as they have more than 45 million EU users. They are classified as very large online platforms (VLOPs) and have to meet additional requirements to mitigate the potential risks they may pose to users and society.