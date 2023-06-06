How soccer players and athletes are using AI to fight online hate

If there’s one Olympic memory etched into our memories, it is the 1968 Black Power Salute which saw African American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos standing on the podium raising their gloved hands in solidarity with oppressed Black people worldwide.

What followed was their ostracization from the U.S. sports institutions, racial abuse, and worldwide condemnation and vilification back home.

One would think that 55 years later, the tables would have turned. That addressing sportsmen and sportswomen with racial slurs was a matter of a bygone era. But that’s hardly the case.

Now we have social media. The racial abuse, condemnation, and vilification have followed black athletes online.