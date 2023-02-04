The 'Death Star' is not the only planet-killing sci-fi superweapon

Is it possible to destroy a planet?

But, before we get into the nitty gritty, it might be worth exploring if the premise of destroying a planet is possible in the first place. But, even before we get into that, we must define what we mean by "destroying" a planet.

Could you ever actually destroy a planet? Aphelleon/iStock

We'll assume that most people think this means breaking up the planet or grinding it so much that it can't recombine under gravity into a giant sphere that might or might not be able to support life. You would have to smash the thing to do this, turning it into a massive, giant group of asteroids and space dust.

Some might even go so far as to say that the destruction of a planet only counts if the planet is atomized. In this case, the "original" world would be erased from history entirely and scattered to the cosmic winds. Whichever your definition, neither one is not an easy feat.

So, how could this be achieved (should you want to perform such a terrible act)?

In various science fiction franchises and real science, several ideas have been put forward for destroying a planet, but they all require a huge amount of energy and high-tech tools. Some of the most commonly mentioned methods include:

Using a large enough nuclear weapon to cause the planet to explode.

Colliding the planet with another large object, such as another planet or a giant asteroid.

Using a beam of antimatter or dark matter particles to destabilize the planet's orbit and cause it to collide with another celestial object.

Using a hypothetical weapon that harnesses the power of a black hole or a neutron star to destroy the planet.

Using a hypothetical "directed energy weapon" that could vaporize the planet by directing a concentrated energy beam toward it, "death star" style.

Using some, as yet, unknown "power" to devastate a planet, e.g., akin to some magic or unnatural method.

At least some of that sounds plausible in theory, but it soon becomes clear that our species is nowhere near as technologically or scientifically knowledgeable even to contemplate something like this. After all, all the nuclear weapons our species has ever developed would only make a small dent (relatively speaking) in the Earth or another planet.

But nature has other means. Several natural forces could potentially destroy a planet, including:

Supernovae: A supernova is a powerful explosion that occurs when a star exhausts its fuel and collapses. The explosion can be so powerful that it can destroy planets in the nearby solar system.

Gamma-ray bursts: These are extremely intense bursts of energy believed to be caused by the collapse of massive stars or the merging of two neutron stars. They could also potentially destroy planets.

Collision with another planet or celestial object: A collision with another large celestial object, such as a planet or a comet, could potentially destroy a planet.

Stellar collision with a black hole: A star or planet colliding with a black hole would be destroyed in most cases.

A nearby supermassive black hole: If a planet is too close to a supermassive black hole in a galaxy, the planet could be destroyed by the tidal forces of the black hole.

So, pretty enormous amounts of energy, then. How much are we talking about?

Looking at the above natural causes of planet death, the last four are probably, to borrow a phrase, overkill, so let's focus on the first for a moment.

The energy released during a supernova is enormous. A typical supernova releases an amount of energy equivalent to the energy output of an entire galaxy, which is on the order of 10^44 joules. To put that in perspective, that is roughly the same amount of energy as the Sun will produce over its entire 10 billion-year lifetime.

It's also said that a single supernova explosion can outshine an entire galaxy for weeks or even months. When a supernova explodes, it gives off so much energy that it can briefly shine brighter than the whole galaxy.

It would take an incredible amount of energy to do so. dzika_mrowka/iStock

The explosion can also send out a lot of intense radiation and high-energy particles, which can have a big effect on the space between the stars and cause new stars and planetary systems to form.

But only in its entirety. If we are talking about a single planet, all that energy isn't focused on it alone. We'd only need a fraction of that, as we'll see a little later.

What planets do we know have been or are being destroyed?

We haven't seen a planet being destroyed up close because planets are usually only visible from close up and are very difficult to spot when far away. On the other hand, several exoplanets have been observed to be disappearing or are thought to have vanished in the past.

Kepler-1649c: is a rocky exoplanet that orbits a red dwarf star every 8 days. The planet is so close to its star that its surface temperature is likely to be around 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit, and it is likely to rapidly lose or have lost its atmosphere.

HD209458b: is known as the "hot Jupiter" exoplanet, as it is a gas giant that orbits very close to its star. The planet is losing its atmosphere due to its star's intense heat and radiation, and it is believed that the planet will eventually be destroyed.

Kepler-1520b: Another gas giant that orbits very close to its star, it is losing its atmosphere at an alarming rate and is likely to be destroyed shortly.

Kepler-36c: is a rocky exoplanet that orbits very close to its star and is likely to lose its atmosphere and be destroyed.

There are also indications that in some galaxies' centers, planets are being destroyed by the tidal forces of a supermassive black hole. However, these observations are based on indirect evidence and are still under investigation.

It's important to note that these observations are based on our current technology and understanding, and discoveries may change our understanding of these events in the future.

Also, for those who are wondering, the asteroid belt in our solar system likely isn't the leftover remains of a former planet. It is a region of the solar system between Mars and Jupiter where many small, rocky objects orbit the Sun. The asteroids in the belt are believed to be leftover building blocks from the solar system's formation that never coalesced into a full-fledged planet.

What does it take to destroy a planet?

But, all those planets were destroyed, as far as we know, through entirely natural means. If we were to take a disliking to a planet ourselves, what would it take to blow something that large apart?

Well, it seems it is time to introduce a concept called the gravitational binding energy of an object, like a planet.

Gravitational binding energy is required to separate a system of objects held together by gravity. In other words, it is the amount of energy that must be added to a system to overcome the gravitational forces holding the objects together and separate them.

The mass of the objects, the distance between them, and the strength of the gravitational force all affect the gravitational binding energy of a system. This energy is always negative, meaning it is required to separate the objects and is measured in joules (J).

For something like Earth, the gravitational binding energy we'd need to overcome has been calculated as 20 hours' worth of the Sun's total energy output, or 2.5x1032 Joules.

For reference, according to NASA, the Sun emits an amount of energy equal to 3.8 x 1026 joules every second. In one hour or 3,600 seconds, it produces 1.4 x 1031 joules of energy or 3.8 x 1023 kilowatt-hours.

That is a lot of energy, but if contained in a bomb-like device in the Earth's core, it would likely only be enough to crack Earth into chunks, smearing the bits as a ring of debris orbiting the Sun until it dies too.

But, if we wanted to vaporize the Earth and send its remains into interstellar space, that would require a lot more energy. This would require not only the energy to vaporize the planet but also provide enough energy to allow the remaining bits to overcome the escape velocity and exit its 1 AU orbit of the Sun.

This would require something like 407 days' worth of the Sun's total energy output or 5.7 x 1033 joules. Again, this energy would need to be contained in some bomb device, placed in the core of the Earth, and detonated, preferably from a very safe distance away.