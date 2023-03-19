Huawei replaced and redesigned 13,000 components to dodge US sanctions

Ren Zhengfei, the founder of Huawei, said that he was not "anti-West."

"But all of a sudden, we were sanctioned, and they could not provide us with the components and tools, my mind went blank," Zhengfei said, per the speech transcript.

Ren gave a speech in February to express his gratitude to the general public and academics who helped the business find solutions to its technological problems.

He said during the speech that Huawei produced replacement parts using domestic resources, which has "stabilized" the production of circuit boards.

The resource planning system MetaERP, which Huawei will deploy the following month, would fully utilize its own operating system, data system, compiler, and language, he added.

Zhengfei underlined that he supported Western technology when he was younger and continued to admire it when he started Huawei, up until Huawei's disputes with the U.S.

And because the U.S. sanctions hurt its formerly lucrative smartphone industry, Huawei is now focusing on enterprise solutions, such as assisting traditional sectors in digitalizing their processes.