Banned: Huawei and ZTE telecommunications ‘threat’ to national security, says US

"Our unanimous decision represents the first time in FCC history that we have voted to prohibit the authorization of new equipment based on national security concerns."

The move also forbids the sale or import of products made by Chinese telecom company Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd., video surveillance company Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. (002415. S.Z.), and surveillance equipment manufacturer Dahua Technology Co. (002583. S.Z.).

"I called for the FCC to take this action in 2021 as a necessary means of closing the 'Huawei loophole'—a problem where insecure gear could continue to be approved for use in the U.S. by the FCC despite the threat posed to our national security," Carr said in a thread of Tweets.

"As a result of our order, no new Huawei or ZTE equipment can be approved. And no new Dahua, Hikvision, or Hytera gear can be approved unless they assure the FCC that their gear won't be used for public safety, security of government facilities, & other national security purposes," he added.

U.S. not at risk - Hikvision

Huawei, ZTE, Dahua, Hytera, and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the media.

Hikvision, a leading provider of cutting-edge IoT solutions and video security systems, declared in a statement that America is not at risk from its goods.

"This decision by the FCC will do nothing to protect U.S. national security, but will do a great deal to make it more harmful and more expensive for U.S. small businesses, local authorities, school districts, and individual consumers to protect themselves, their homes, businesses and property," said Hikvision.