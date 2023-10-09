Human conflicts were high around 4,500 years ago in Middle East

Human conflicts were high around 4,500 years ago in Middle EastHuman conflicts probably peaked within the timeframe of 4,500 to 3,300 years ago.Mrigakshi Dixit| Oct 09, 2023 10:00 AM ESTCreated: Oct 09, 2023 10:00 AM ESTcultureRepresentational imageИрина Мещерякова/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A new study has examined the patterns of violence in early human societies in the Middle East.The University of Barcelona-led investigation found that interpersonal violence varied from 12,000 to 400 BCE.And it likely reached its highest point somewhere between 4,500 to 3,300 years ago. The archaeological findings were based on the examination of more than 3,500 skeletons.As per the official release, the findings “shed new light on the history of conflict in early human societies.”Examination of injuries in the skeletonsUnderstanding early conflicts is often incomplete due to the lack of evidence. Moreover, the early human societies often migrated, meaning proof of their settlements and disputes can be scattered and less likely to be preserved over time. See Also Related 300,000-year-old early human footprints found in Germany AI and chemical analysis reveal early humans traveled miles for flint to make handaxes Early humans in Europe may have brutally smashed skulls, study finds Experts usually put together some aspects of early human conflicts and gain a glimpse into the tensions of these societies by investigating burial sites, genetic analysis, weapon artifacts, and patterns of trauma on skeletal remains, to name a few. The team examined evidence of cranial trauma (brain injury) and weapon-related injuries in the skeletons in this new study. The skeletal remains of 3,539 individuals were recovered through excavations conducted in seven Middle Eastern countries, mainly Turkey, Iraq, Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Israel, and Jordan. All these remains date back between 12,000 to 400 BCE. The findings demonstrated that interpersonal violence peaked during the Chalcolithic period (4,500 to 3,300 years ago).Subsequently, a decline in trend was seen throughout the Early and Middle Bronze Ages, which lasted from 3,300 to 1,500 BCE. It was followed by another upsurge in violence during the transition from the Late Bronze Age to the Iron Age, covering the period from 1,500 to 400 BCE.“The authors suggest that violence in the Chalcolithic period may coincide with the first centralized proto-states and a shift from occasional feuding to large-scale organized conflict,” mentioned the statement.According to the study, 300 years of drought, population dispersion, and resource shortages during the transition to the Iron Age might have contributed to interpersonal conflicts among early human cultures. The findings might help the archeological community better understand the prevalence of such cases in early human cultures.“Our understanding of long-term trends in interpersonal violence (such as assault, murder, slavery, torture, despotism, cruel punishment, or violent feuds) is hampered by a lack of evidence across different time periods,” they mention in the release. Some argue that interpersonal violence has declined, particularly after the Enlightenment (17th-18th century CE). However, this is fraught with difficulties.“Homicide records are only available for recent time periods and reporting biases in existing conflict records limits our understanding further back in time,” noted the statement. These findings were reported in the journal Nature Human Behaviour.Study abstract:How did interpersonal violence develop in early human societies? Given that homicide records are only available for the more recent period, much of human history remains outside our purview. In this paper, we study violence trends in the very long run by exploiting a new dataset on cranial trauma and weapon-related wounds from skeletons excavated across the Middle East, spanning the pre-Classical period (around 12,000–400 bce). The dataset includes more than 3,500 individuals. We find evidence that interpersonal violence peaked during the Chalcolithic period (around 4,500–3,300 bce). It then steadily declined during the Early and Middle Bronze Ages (around 3,300–1,500 bce) and increased again between the Late Bronze and the Iron Age (1,500–400 bce). By documenting variations in violence patterns across a vast temporal and geographical scale in an incredibly rich historical setting, we broaden perspectives on the early history of human conflict. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You New Zealand may experience a rise in slow earthquakes: StudyKawasaki brings out world's first strong hybrid motorcyclePredictions for what the world will be like in 2100?Printed solar panels could generate power from existing infrastructureThis 3D-printed Moon rover wheel uses additive manufacturingThe UAE wants to build an underwater bullet train to MumbaiIs fusion energy getting any closer to reality?Researchers find 10-million-year-old 'redhead' frog fossilsNew developments in Alzheimer's treatmentsWhy do matter and the universe exist at all? Scientists get closer to the answer Job Board