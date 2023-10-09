Human conflicts were high around 4,500 years ago in Middle East

A new study has examined the patterns of violence in early human societies in the Middle East.

The University of Barcelona-led investigation found that interpersonal violence varied from 12,000 to 400 BCE.

And it likely reached its highest point somewhere between 4,500 to 3,300 years ago. The archaeological findings were based on the examination of more than 3,500 skeletons.

As per the official release, the findings “shed new light on the history of conflict in early human societies.”

Examination of injuries in the skeletons

Understanding early conflicts is often incomplete due to the lack of evidence. Moreover, the early human societies often migrated, meaning proof of their settlements and disputes can be scattered and less likely to be preserved over time.