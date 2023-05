Artificial general intelligence (AGI), a machine intelligence that can comprehend the world as humans do, is closer than ever, according to startling revelations by Google's AI lab chief.

AGI might be developed "within a decade," as per Demis Hassabis, the CEO of Google's DeepMind, an Alphabet company.

"I think we'll have very capable, very general systems in the next few years," Hassabis said while speaking at a conference organized by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

"I don't see any reason why that progress is going to slow down," he said, adding that the progress in the last few years has been phenomenal.