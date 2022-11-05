Humanoid robots could generate $154 billion in revenue over next 15 years, Goldman Sachs report

The investment giant was also inspired by Tesla’s new unveiling of its own robot to conduct the report.

Optimus sparks debate

“The launch of Tesla’s humanoid robot prototype, the “Optimus”, has again sparked debate about the financial opportunities of such innovation. The investment case for humanoid robots is sizable – we estimate that in 10-15 years a market size of at least US$6bn is achievable to fill 4$ of the US manufacturing labor shortage gap by 2030E and 2% of global elderly care demand by 2035,” wrote Goldman Sachs in its report.

“Should the hurdles of product design, use case, technology, affordability and wide public acceptance be completely overcome, we envision a market of up to US$152bn by 2035E in a blue-sky scenario (close to that of the global EV market and one-third of the global smartphone market as of 2021), which suggests labor shortage issues such as for manufacturing and elderly care can be solved to a large extent.”

But are we really at a stage where robots can be incorporated into our industries?

Musk's Texas-based company is reportedly considering ambitious plans to use thousands of humanoid robots within its factories before eventually extending to millions globally.

The tech billionaire already unveiled his 'Optimus' humanoid robot, along with an improved smart summon feature, on Tesla's AI Day 2 on September 30 2022.

Monotonous or hazardous tasks

Optimus was first designed to replace humans who perform monotonous or hazardous tasks.