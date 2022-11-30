Humans may have domesticated dogs nearly 17.000 years ago, study claims

How were the dogs domesticated?

At the end of the Miocene epoch, 6 million years ago, the Earth's temperature began to drop gradually. This resulted in the Ice Age, also known as the glaciations of the Pliocene and Pleistocene. Only certain kinds of animals that could adapt to these changes would survive, as forests and savannahs were frequently replaced with steppes or grasslands.

Animal domestication is a coevolutionary process in which a population adapts to a novel habitat that includes another species with developing habits in response to selective pressure. The domestication of animals, which started with the long-term bond between wolves and hunter-gatherers more than 15,000 years ago, was one of the most significant changes in human history. Dogs were the first domesticated species, the only major carnivore known to have lived in close quarters with humans during the Pleistocene, and the only domesticated animal species overall.

Study abstract:

Dogs are known to be the first species domesticated by humans, although the geographic and temporal origin of this process is still under debate in different fields of knowledge. In the present study, we examined a humerus from a canid recovered in the Lower Magdalenian level of the site of Erralla (Zestoa, Gipuzkoa, Basque Country, Spain), combining morphology, radiocarbon dating and genetics. Our results confirm the identification of this specimen as Canis lupus familiaris, discarding miss-identification with a dhole (Cuon alpinus) through genetic analyses of cytochrome b gene and mtDNA haplogroup. The direct AMS 14C dating (17,410–17,096 cal. BP) indicated that the Erralla specimen represents one of the earliest domesticated dogs in Europe, in the Lower Cantabrian Magdalenian period. We discuss our results in the light of the debate of the origin of dogs, conducting a critical review of the datings of sites of Eurasia that have provided remains of Paleolithic and Mesolithic dogs, including the so-called “dog-like wolves”.