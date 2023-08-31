Here's when humans nearly went extinct, reveals new study

In a new study published in Science on August 31, poised to reshape our understanding of early human history, a novel method has illuminated an almost catastrophic event that nearly wiped out the opportunity for humanity as we know it today.

Using a state-of-the-art technique called FitCoal (fast infinitesimal time coalescent process) and the genomic sequences of modern humans, they revealed a chapter from our history that has long-puzzled the science community.

Did humans ever almost go extinct?

The research sheds light on a previously unknown struggle that early human ancestors faced between 930,000 and 813,000 years ago. That is, by leveraging FitCoal to deduce ancient population size, the team uncovered evidence of a severe reduction — or bottleneck — in the human population.