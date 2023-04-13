Trending
SpaceX Falcon Heavy
World’s largest logjam
Robotic dog back to NYPD
Leaked Pentagon documents
Dinosaurs from chicken DNA
Lightweight Telescope Mirror

Study suggests early humans sported leather clothing nearly 39,000 years ago

“We have no direct evidence for clothes in the Pleistocene, so finding any indirect evidence is valuable."
Nergis Firtina
| Apr 13, 2023 07:47 AM EST
Created: Apr 13, 2023 07:47 AM EST
culture
Four aspects of the Canyars leather punch board made from a fragment of a large mammal hip bone.
Four aspects of the Canyars leather punch board made from a fragment of a large mammal hip bone.

Doyon et al.  

Homo sapiens wore leather in Europe 39,600 years ago, according to research done on bone. The study of an ancient bone from Spain shows that a strange pattern of notches hints that they used the bone to make holes in the leather.

As reported by New Scientist, the bone was found at a location named Terrasses de la Riera dels Canyars near Barcelona, Spain, and it came from the hip of a huge creature like a horse or bison. On its flat surface, there are 28 puncture marks, including a linear row of 10 holes spaced roughly 5 millimeters apart as well as additional holes in more haphazard locations.

“We do not have much information about clothes because they’re perishable,” says Luc Doyon at the University of Bordeaux, France, who led the study. “They are an early technology we’re in the dark about.”

As Doyon suggested, this pattern was "highly intriguing" because it didn't seem to be a decoration or a representation of a counting tally, which are the typical explanations for the intentional placement of lines or dots on prehistoric artifacts.

10 indents were created by a single tool

Microscopic examination showed that the line of 10 indents was created by a single tool, and the other dots were created through five separate tools at various periods. The researchers employed a method known as experimental archaeology, in which you experiment with various historical tools to discover how markings were formed.

According to the experts, the indents' most plausible cause is that they were created during the production or repair of leather goods. Doyon advises piercing a hole in the animal hide to create a tight seam and using a pointed tool to force a thread through the material.

“It’s a very significant discovery,” says Ian Gilligan at the University of Sydney, Australia. “We have no direct evidence for clothes in the Pleistocene, so finding any indirect evidence is valuable. The oldest surviving fragments of cloth in the world date from around 10,000 years ago.”

This revelation aids in resolving the riddle surrounding the invention of tailored clothing. Although eyed needles haven't been discovered in this area before about 26,000 years ago, and even then, they weren't strong enough to repeatedly pierce thick leather, which begs the question of how these prehistoric people managed to make clothing to fit them. Homo sapiens arrived in Europe around 42,000 years ago.

Most Popular

The study was published in Science Advances on April 12.

Study abstract:

Puncture alignments are found on Palaeolithic carvings, pendants, and other fully shaped osseous artifacts. These marks were interpreted as abstract decorations, system of notations, and features present on human and animal depictions. Here, we create an experimental framework for the analysis and interpretation of human-made punctures and apply it to a highly intriguing, punctured bone fragment found at Canyars, an Early Upper Palaeolithic coastal site from Catalonia, Spain. Changes of tool and variation in the arrangement and orientation of punctures are consistent with the interpretation of this object as the earliest-known leather work punch board recording six episodes of hide pricking, one of which was to produce a linear seam. Our results indicate that Aurignacian hunters-gatherers used this technology to produce leather works and probably tailored clothes well before the introduction of bone eyed needles in Europe 15,000 years later.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/13/image/png/HcdD0hR9sLnYieeNGvtKtW3gkfdOCKVnDCexNVjS.png
Our search for life on Europa may require these ultrathin solar cells - here's why
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/11/image/jpeg/VnEA0qldFZciRwnMGgX4wVYMD31nYSxjcGduyLTW.jpg
In a first, scientists plan to submerge pendulums in the ocean to reduce coastal erosion
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/24/image/jpeg/d6gEUdpu3QQ1r0veCEsFAu4UdtjjfJjuAz1PnRfM.jpg
How did the universe begin? Study reveals why the ‘bouncing’ theory is wrong
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/23/image/png/J1j5DhjiFAHjb2Wcf1FzGykxeuoseD5Dn4au012r.png
How you could develop US military tech — The Blueprint
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/11/image/jpeg/48X9MIyttWvJ8M8Dhxccf9rR7WumC6tXgsIWVyYX.jpg
UK student completes essays with ChatGPT, gets a first-class grade
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/24/image/jpeg/125KhCEjczJZjNllPCUgjGPi79IU450rBJ7hH6UK.jpg
Researchers just exposed what's in tattoo ink — and it’s a ‘significant problem’
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/11/image/png/vuORc9T4tDnv6ftemTyFoXHS8RYmgJsI0VrL5bO3.png
Introducing America's potential game-changer: the first affordable all-electric camper van
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/05/image/png/G8IAXUeXe1w5Hg1MUpyMpFRdAaAy7OXiHhRH5pkG.png
Forget electric planes: U.S. aviation can be decarbonized using grass
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/11/image/jpeg/wHK6fgcyRHbehQj2JMS9yjaHAqAtmxsGV0wJ3RYS.jpg
DARPA is exploring self-healing concrete for military installations
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/11/image/jpeg/RMo8obKHrVpigPNT8CgIa9GDKD0rNdzRh2QnaN6q.jpg
Meet Fedha: Kuwait's first AI generated news presenter
More Stories
innovationPersonalized nutrition via 3D printing can be a revolution in food technology
Deena Theresa| 8/29/2022
cultureHow CGI has taken animals out of the scene in Hollywood
André Aram| 12/6/2022
innovationMeteorologist uses Starlink RV to live stream tornadoes and save lives
Chris Young| 2/16/2023