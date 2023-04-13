Study suggests early humans sported leather clothing nearly 39,000 years ago

“We do not have much information about clothes because they’re perishable,” says Luc Doyon at the University of Bordeaux, France, who led the study. “They are an early technology we’re in the dark about.”

As Doyon suggested, this pattern was "highly intriguing" because it didn't seem to be a decoration or a representation of a counting tally, which are the typical explanations for the intentional placement of lines or dots on prehistoric artifacts.

10 indents were created by a single tool

Microscopic examination showed that the line of 10 indents was created by a single tool, and the other dots were created through five separate tools at various periods. The researchers employed a method known as experimental archaeology, in which you experiment with various historical tools to discover how markings were formed.

According to the experts, the indents' most plausible cause is that they were created during the production or repair of leather goods. Doyon advises piercing a hole in the animal hide to create a tight seam and using a pointed tool to force a thread through the material.

“It’s a very significant discovery,” says Ian Gilligan at the University of Sydney, Australia. “We have no direct evidence for clothes in the Pleistocene, so finding any indirect evidence is valuable. The oldest surviving fragments of cloth in the world date from around 10,000 years ago.”

This revelation aids in resolving the riddle surrounding the invention of tailored clothing. Although eyed needles haven't been discovered in this area before about 26,000 years ago, and even then, they weren't strong enough to repeatedly pierce thick leather, which begs the question of how these prehistoric people managed to make clothing to fit them. Homo sapiens arrived in Europe around 42,000 years ago.