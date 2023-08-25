Hundreds gather in Scotland to hunt for the Loch Ness Monster

Apart from its highlands, cold weather, and bagpipes, Scotland is also well-known for something else – the Loch Ness Monster. A mythical creature that slithers about in Drumnadrochit’s freshwater lake called Loch Ness. But obviously, nothing monstrous roams about under the deep waters of the loch, apart from maybe some large, albeit harmless salmon and trout.

Regardless, a search starts August 26 for the fabled monster. Nessie enthusiasts are gearing up for what they are calling ‘ The biggest surface watch of Loch Ness for more than 50 years!’

The search has been organized by The Loch Ness Centre, a tourist destination in Drumnadrochit which holds exhibitions about the geological formation of the large freshwater Loch Ness and the legendary monster that allegedly resides in it.