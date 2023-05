A beluga whale first spotted off the coast of Norway in 2019 wearing an alleged Russian spy camera has been spotted again, the BBC reports. Labeled as a "Russian spy whale" at the time, the lone Beluga has spent years traveling further southwards in recent months. Nicknamed "Hvaldimir," a portmanteau of "Hval" (meaning "whale" in Norwegian, and "dimir" from the part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's Christian name, the Beluga has become something of a minor celebrity since first being encountered.

When "Hvaldimir" was first spotted near the island of Ingoya, Norway, and was found with a harness attached that incorporated a GoPro camera mount and clips bearing the inscription "Equipment of St Petersburg." For this reason, it was surmised that the whale could, indeed, be a genuine Russian-trained spy animal. However, as many have pointed out, including Russian officials, if the whale was a spy whale, Russian authorities would hardly leave such obvious evidence of its origin.