Hyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floor

Luxury brands Bugatti and Binghatti have come together to build a sky-scraper residence in the heart of Dubai. The 42-story building will be extremely abundant and will be marketed towards wealthy customers from around the globe.

“Two of the most illustrious brands in the luxury automotive and real estate industries unite in an unprecedented collaboration. BUGATTI in partnership with BinGhatti unveils an icon that the world has never seen before - a legacy to create the incomparable,” said Bugatti.

Bugatti, established in 1909 as a luxury car brand, is known for building some of the world’s fastest cars. Binghatti is a Dubai-based realtor known for modern architecture.