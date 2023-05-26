Hyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floor

Hyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floorBugatti has joined forces with Binghatti, a prominent Dubai-based real estate developer.Sejal Sharma| May 26, 2023 10:41 AM ESTCreated: May 26, 2023 10:41 AM ESTcultureBugatti Residences by BinghattiBugatti Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Luxury brands Bugatti and Binghatti have come together to build a sky-scraper residence in the heart of Dubai. The 42-story building will be extremely abundant and will be marketed towards wealthy customers from around the globe.“Two of the most illustrious brands in the luxury automotive and real estate industries unite in an unprecedented collaboration. BUGATTI in partnership with BinGhatti unveils an icon that the world has never seen before - a legacy to create the incomparable,” said Bugatti.Bugatti, established in 1909 as a luxury car brand, is known for building some of the world’s fastest cars. Binghatti is a Dubai-based realtor known for modern architecture. See Also Related Saudi Arabia 'plans' 2km long world’s tallest tower, more than double the size of Burj Khalifa Gaia: Asia's largest wooden building sets new sustainable standard in Singapore Europe's largest 3D printed building to be a data center Bugatti Residences will feature 171 mansions and 11 penthouses, all of which have unique interior designs and architectural layouts. The world’s first Bugatti residence amenities include a Riviera-inspired beach, private pool, jacuzzi spa, fitness club, chef’s table, private valet, and private members club.Pool view from the topBugatti The most exciting features of the building are the two garage-to-penthouse car lifts which the residents can use to bring their vehicles up to their apartments and park them there. But this isn’t a new concept. Porsche did it in 2013 when it launched the Porsche Design Tower in Miami, which had a similar garage-to-penthouse facility for its residents.In a press release, the companies mention that both brands were inspired by the French Riviera, a famous tourist destination that speaks for expansive beaches and has a luxurious appeal.Bugatti Rimac CEO Mate Rimac said in a press release, “It almost seems like fate for our two companies to have come together. We share a vision of what a Bugatti branded residence should be. Muhammad Binghatti has a profound appreciation for the world of automotive design and luxury as well as a talent for creating iconic architecture. With this partnership, we will follow the words of Ettore Bugatti: ‘If comparable, it is no longer Bugatti’.”Other facilities include tailored services such as chauffeur and concierge services.Muhammad Binghatti, CEO of Binghatti, said, “When you open the door of a Bugatti and sit inside, you know instantly that it’s extraordinary, something truly incomparable. Only a select few will have the opportunity to experience this. With Bugatti Residences, we wanted to translate this feeling into a highly exclusive retreat in the heart of the metropolis."The project was revealed by Bugatti Rimac CEO Mate Rimac and Binghatti CEO Muhammad BinGhatti at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on May 24, 2023.HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Groundbreaking study reveals strong and changeable magnetic field surrounding repeating fast radio burstIs it possible to recreate dinosaurs from chicken DNA?Scientists discover a 100-year-old math error, changing how humans see colorSpace cement is here: How it could be used to build houses on Mars and the Moon‘Let’s build the ring’: How a 360-degree image posted on Facebook inspired an ambitious sci-fi filmDark matter behavior may conflict with our best theory of the universeTriangles over circles? YouTuber builds funky cycle with special wheelsWorld's most efficient aero-engine, the Rolls-Royce UltraFan, completes first testRimac's electric hypercar Nevera breaks 23 records, does 0-62 mph in 1.81 secondsNew study suggests that lab-grown meat produces up to 25 times more CO2 Job Board