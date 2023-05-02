This is not a drill: IBM freezes hiring, could replace 7,800 jobs with AI

Will artificial intelligence (AI) actually replace humans? The answer is yes, at least at a rudimentary level.

The long-standing argument against AI fully replacing humans has been that the technology doesn’t yet possess the emotional bandwidth and cognitive ability that humans have. But we are a daily witness to the growth of artificial intelligence in areas of art, medicine, and scientific research.

And now, in a startling statement that has sent shockwaves in the IT industry, CEO of International Business Machines Corp (IBM) Arvind Krishna said that the company is mulling over putting a stop to hiring humans for positions that could be replaced by artificial intelligence.