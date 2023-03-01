Ice Age survivors: Did our ancestors die out in Italy? It's possible

Where did modern humans flee during the last Ice Age?

Maszycka Cave, southern Poland: Magdalenian human jaw, bone and antler artefacts. Agnieszka Susuł, Paweł Iwaszko, Dawid Piątkiewicz, Archäologisches Museum Krakow

In Europe, it is generally known that modern humans first appeared about 45,000 years ago. They survived difficult times as hunter-gatherers, like through the Last Glacial Maximum. Still, we don't know much about their movements and interactions due to a lack of human fossils.

Now, one paper by Cosimo Posth and colleagues analyzed the genomes of 356 ancient hunter-gatherers. This included new genomic data from 116 individuals from 14 countries in western and central Eurasia, dating from 35,000 to 5,000 years ago.

Surprisingly, the research team found that populations from different regions associated with the Gravettian culture, which was widespread across the European continent between 32,000 and 24,000 years ago, were not closely related to each other.

They found that populations from western and southwestern Europe (today's France and Iberia) differed from coexisting populations from central and southern Europe (today's Czech Republic and Italy).

They also found that the gene pool of the western Gravettian populations - associated with the Solutrean and Magdalenian cultures- stayed in southwestern Europe during the coldest period of the last Ice Age (between 25,000 and 19,000 years ago).

The researchers claim they later spread north-eastward to the rest of Europe with the expansion of the Magdalenian culture after this period. Additionally, they discovered that hunter-gatherer populations associated with the Gravettian culture living in central and southern Europe are no longer genetically detectable after the LGM.