IE launches new engineering jobs board partnership with Jobbio's Amply network

Find new talent and thousands of career opportunities with IE's new job board.

Roland Ellison | May 24, 2023 12:29 PM EST

Interesting Engineering has partnered with Amply network

Interesting Engineering is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Jobbio's Amply network to share career opportunities from some of the top employers around the world for engineering careers with our brand new jobs board. 

Having covered the latest scientific and tech breakthroughs over the last 10 years, Interesting Engineering has long been a trusted source of information for those working in tech, scientific research, energy and health. While the labour market continues to change and adapt to new challenges, the demand for engineering talent continues to grow. 

This new partnership aims to help employers gain access to the huge talent pool of engineers and scientists in IE's global audience, while making it easier for job seekers to find new roles at some of the largest and most reputable companies in the world.

Currently listed on the site are roles with Northrup Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Honeywell, Intel, Autodesk, Microsoft, Arcadis, AWS, Tesla, Meta, Adobe, EY and Siemens - along with thousands more.

Speaking about the partnership, Hüseyin Kilic, Founder & CEO of Interesting Engineering said: "We founded Interesting Engineering over 10 years ago to help readers uncover what makes things tick. We look forward to bringing Amply's career-related industry insights and developments to our readers and helping them ensure they are prepped for the world of tomorrow."

Jobbio CEO, Stephen Quinn added: "Interesting Engineering is an invaluable space for companies looking to position their job vacancies in front of the right audience. We know that by bringing our innovative tech to this readership, we can make help to create meaningful career connections."

Start browsing new job opportunities now. To get your job in front of our millions of talented engineers and scientists, click here.