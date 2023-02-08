US Navy releases image of debris of the alleged Chinese spy balloon

Recovering the debris of the balloon

Having assessed that the balloon did not pose an immediate threat, the U.S. military allowed it to travel over the mainland U.S. and then shot it down as it crossed into the territorial waters. This made the recovery difficult since the debris was scattered over an area of seven miles (11 km) in the Atlantic Ocean.

The U.S. Navy then pressed two naval ships into action and unmanned underwater vehicles as part of the search effort for the debris. Experts believe that analysis of the wreckage could provide the U.S. with further details of the kind of surveillance equipment carried onboard and how it transmitted the information. However, there were also fears that the equipment could be laden with explosives that could harm the U.S. personnel that engage with it.

U.S. Navy recovering spy balloon from water. U.S. Fleet Forces Command/Facebook

The balloon was described as being 200 feet (60 m) tall, and its payload was estimated to be thousands of pounds in weight, comparable to a regional airliner, the BBC said in its report. For its recovery, the U.S. Navy also deployed a ship equipped with a huge crane. However, images showed personnel recovering the balloon by hand on a smaller boat.