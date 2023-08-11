In a first, US penalizes Chinese firm using AI recruitment tools

In a first, US penalizes Chinese firm using AI recruitment toolsUS to ensure that AI software used by employers comply with anti-discrimination laws.Sejal Sharma| Aug 11, 2023 08:33 AM ESTCreated: Aug 11, 2023 08:33 AM ESTcultureRepresentational image of recruitmentArLawKa AungTun/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In what is being seen as a reminder for using artificial intelligence illegally in businesses and marking the first settlement against AI-powered recruitment tools in the US, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has settled a dispute with a Chinese online education platform.iTutorGroup was accused in 2020 of using AI tools for discriminatory tactics in recruiting processes, such as separating older job applicants from young ones. iTutorGroup hires online teachers for various subjects, including English, math, science, and more.US serious about tackling the AI recruiting problemIn its charge sheet from 2022, the EOCC said, “Three integrated companies providing English-language tutoring services to students in China under the “iTutorGroup” brand name violated federal law by programming its online recruitment software to automatically reject older applicants because of their age.” See Also Related Looking for a job? You may soon need to master these VR games The enforcement agency launched an initiative in 2021 to ensure that AI software used by US employers complies with anti-discrimination laws. The EEOC has warned that it will focus enforcement efforts on companies that misuse AI, as per a report by Economic Times.As per the settlement, ITutorGroup will now pay $365,000 to over 200 ‘older’ job applicants whose profiles were allegedly passed over because of their age, according to a joint filing made in New York federal court, reported Reuters.The company rejected females above 55 and males above 60ITutorGroup's software was engineered to reject female applicants aged above 55 automatically and male applicants above 60. This violates the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA). The settlement includes back pay and liquidated damages.According to a report, another company filed a similar lawsuit against them, alleging that they developed an AI-powered software that helps other companies weed out applicants who are Black, old, or disabled. Workday was first sued by Derek Mobley, a Black man over 40 who suffers from anxiety and depression. Since 2018, Mobley has applied for 80-100 positions at companies that use Workday as a recruitment screening tool.Automated AI systems, specially designed to help a firm’s HR team, must be fair and safe. Companies like Accenture and Lloyds Banking Group have already incorporated virtual reality games and techniques in their hiring processes. And with the advent of AI, a report by Aptitude Research has said that 55% of companies are increasing their investment in recruitment automation. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Recycling's hidden microplastic menaceSea change: The engineering challenges of harnessing our oceans to remove CO2LK-99 superconductor: Chinese researchers demonstrate magnetic levitation as proofRussia to evacuate entire village due to danger of falling rocketUsing quantum computing to speed up optimization problemsMummies show anemia was common in ancient EgyptOrgan-on-a-chip's potential to revolutionize biomedical research310-million-year-old fossil of ancient spider species found in Germany25% of global clean electricity now from nuclear thanks to new UAE reactor'Eerie-blue glow' seen with nuclear fusion for the first time Job Board