In a first, US penalizes Chinese firm using AI recruitment tools

In what is being seen as a reminder for using artificial intelligence illegally in businesses and marking the first settlement against AI-powered recruitment tools in the US, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has settled a dispute with a Chinese online education platform.

iTutorGroup was accused in 2020 of using AI tools for discriminatory tactics in recruiting processes, such as separating older job applicants from young ones. iTutorGroup hires online teachers for various subjects, including English, math, science, and more.

US serious about tackling the AI recruiting problem

In its charge sheet from 2022, the EOCC said, “Three integrated companies providing English-language tutoring services to students in China under the “iTutorGroup” brand name violated federal law by programming its online recruitment software to automatically reject older applicants because of their age.”